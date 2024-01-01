Tool for live forensics acquisition on Windows systems, collecting artefacts for early compromise detection.
NTFS-Linker is a tool developed by Stroz Friedberg for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT from a directory of input or a disk image, automatically extracting relevant NTFS files and organizing them into a structured output directory.
A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.
Analyzing WiFiConfigStore.xml file for digital forensics on Android devices.
Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React.
Automated tool for parsing Windows registry hives and extracting valuable information for forensic analysis.
A script to assist in creating templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion.