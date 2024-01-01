NTFS-Linker Logo

NTFS-Linker

NTFS-Linker is a tool developed by Stroz Friedberg for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT from a directory of input or a disk image, automatically extracting relevant NTFS files and organizing them into a structured output directory.

Digital Forensics
Free
ntfsforensicsfile-analysisdisk-imagemft

