AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool designed for incident response teams, providing pre-configured queues and workflows to manage incident reports, correlate key data, and facilitate communication among multiple parties. It offers features such as incident handling workflow, separate queues, customizable email templating, and integration with external systems. RTIR provides a dedicated incident dashboard, custom fields, and search functionality to track incident data. It also includes tools for network lookups, identification, and reporting. The tool is compatible with Request Tracker extensions and offers scripted actions for bulk ticket creation. RTIR is used by many CERT and CSIRT teams worldwide and offers a free trial.
npm security team foils plot to steal $13 million in cryptocurrency
A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques
A public incident response process documentation used at PagerDuty
Migrated Splunk SOAR Connectors to new GitHub organization for better organization and management.
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.