Request Tracker for Incident Response (RTIR) is a tool designed for incident response teams, providing pre-configured queues and workflows to manage incident reports, correlate key data, and facilitate communication among multiple parties. It offers features such as incident handling workflow, separate queues, customizable email templating, and integration with external systems. RTIR provides a dedicated incident dashboard, custom fields, and search functionality to track incident data. It also includes tools for network lookups, identification, and reporting. The tool is compatible with Request Tracker extensions and offers scripted actions for bulk ticket creation. RTIR is used by many CERT and CSIRT teams worldwide and offers a free trial.