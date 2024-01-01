A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
PCAP-ATTACK is a container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic. It provides a comprehensive view of the attack, allowing analysts to quickly identify the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used in the attack. This tool helps analysts to identify the attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used in the attack, and to map the PCAP captures to the relevant attack tactic. It is a powerful tool for incident responders and threat hunters to quickly identify and analyze the attack.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs
A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources
Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.