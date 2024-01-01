PCAP-ATTACK 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PCAP-ATTACK is a container of PCAP captures mapped to the relevant attack tactic. It provides a comprehensive view of the attack, allowing analysts to quickly identify the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used in the attack. This tool helps analysts to identify the attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used in the attack, and to map the PCAP captures to the relevant attack tactic. It is a powerful tool for incident responders and threat hunters to quickly identify and analyze the attack.