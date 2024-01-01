yaramod 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yaramod is a library that provides parsing of YARA rules into AST and a C++ programming interface to build new YARA rulesets. This project is not associated with the YARA project. Yaramod also comes with Python bindings and this repository should be fully compatible with installation using pip. User Documentation: You can find our documentation on Read the Docs. API Documentation: You can generate the API documentation by yourself. Pass -DYARAMOD_DOCS=ON to cmake and run make doc. License: Copyright (c) 2017 Avast Software, licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details. Yaramod uses third-party libraries or other resources listed, along with their licenses, in the LICENSE-THIRD-PARTY file. Contributing: See RetDec contribution guidelines.