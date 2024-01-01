AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.
Yaramod is a library that provides parsing of YARA rules into AST and a C++ programming interface to build new YARA rulesets. This project is not associated with the YARA project. Yaramod also comes with Python bindings and this repository should be fully compatible with installation using pip. User Documentation: You can find our documentation on Read the Docs. API Documentation: You can generate the API documentation by yourself. Pass -DYARAMOD_DOCS=ON to cmake and run make doc. License: Copyright (c) 2017 Avast Software, licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details. Yaramod uses third-party libraries or other resources listed, along with their licenses, in the LICENSE-THIRD-PARTY file. Contributing: See RetDec contribution guidelines.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.