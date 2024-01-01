VxSig 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

VxSig is a tool and library developed by Google LLC to automatically generate AV byte signatures from sets of similar binaries, processing files generated by BinExport and BinDiff. It can create signatures for Yara and ClamAV. This mature tool has been utilized at Google for malware detection and threat scanning.