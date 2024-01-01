A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
VxSig is a tool and library developed by Google LLC to automatically generate AV byte signatures from sets of similar binaries, processing files generated by BinExport and BinDiff. It can create signatures for Yara and ClamAV. This mature tool has been utilized at Google for malware detection and threat scanning.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities
Redexer is a reengineering tool for Android app binaries with features like RefineDroid and Dr. Android.
A blog post discussing INF-SCT fetch and execute techniques for bypass, evasion, and persistence
Checksec is a bash script to check the properties of executables like PIE, RELRO, Canaries, ASLR, Fortify Source.
Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems.