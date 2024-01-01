A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.
The CyLR tool collects forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems quickly, securely, and minimizes impact to the host. It offers quick collection, raw file collection without using Windows API, collection of key artifacts by default, ability to specify custom targets, acquisition of special and in-use files, glob and regular expression patterns for custom targets, data collection into a zip file with customizable settings, and the option to specify a SFTP destination for the file archive. CyLR uses .NET Core and runs natively on Windows, Linux, and MacOS.
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.