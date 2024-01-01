Plyara Logo

Plyara is a script and library that lexes and parses a file consisting of one or more YARA rules into a Python dictionary representation, facilitating bulk operations, transformations, extraction of indicators, attribute updates, and corpus analysis. It leverages the Python module PLY for lexing YARA rules and is a community-maintained fork of the original plyara by 8u1a.

