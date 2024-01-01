A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Plyara is a script and library that lexes and parses a file consisting of one or more YARA rules into a Python dictionary representation, facilitating bulk operations, transformations, extraction of indicators, attribute updates, and corpus analysis. It leverages the Python module PLY for lexing YARA rules and is a community-maintained fork of the original plyara by 8u1a.
A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities
A deserialization payload generator for .NET formatters
A collection of Yara rules for detecting malware evasion techniques
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures.