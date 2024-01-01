Plyara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Plyara is a script and library that lexes and parses a file consisting of one or more YARA rules into a Python dictionary representation, facilitating bulk operations, transformations, extraction of indicators, attribute updates, and corpus analysis. It leverages the Python module PLY for lexing YARA rules and is a community-maintained fork of the original plyara by 8u1a.