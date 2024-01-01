Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.
extundelete is a utility that can recover deleted files from an ext3 or ext4 partition. The ext3 and ext4 file systems are the most common default file systems in Linux distributions like Mint, Mageia, or Ubuntu. extundelete uses information stored in the partition's journal to attempt to recover a file that has been deleted from the partition. There is no guarantee that any particular file will be able to be undeleted, so always try to have a good backup system in place, or at least put one in place after recovering your files! The latest version of extundelete is 0.2.4, which was released in January 2013. extundelete has been recovering deleted files since April 2009, when the first version was released.
Toolkit for post-mortem analysis of Docker runtime environments using forensic HDD copies.
A powerful tool for analyzing and visualizing system activity timelines.
DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.
usbdeath is an anti-forensic tool that manipulates udev rules for known USB devices and performs actions on unknown USB device insertion or specific USB device removal.
Hindsight is a free tool for analyzing web artifacts from Google Chrome/Chromium browsers and presenting the data in a timeline for forensic analysis.
A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.