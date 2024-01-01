An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.
BinaryAlert is an open-source serverless AWS pipeline where any file uploaded to an S3 bucket is immediately scanned with a configurable set of YARA rules. An alert will fire as soon as any match is found, giving an incident response team the ability to quickly contain the threat before it spreads. Read the documentation at binaryalert.io! Links Announcement Post Documentation Slack (unofficial)
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
A yara module for searching strings inside zip files
GuardDog is a CLI tool for identifying malicious PyPI and npm packages through heuristics and Semgrep rules.
Joe Sandbox Community provides automated cloud-based malware analysis across multiple OS platforms.
A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.