BinaryAlert is an open-source serverless AWS pipeline where any file uploaded to an S3 bucket is immediately scanned with a configurable set of YARA rules. An alert will fire as soon as any match is found, giving an incident response team the ability to quickly contain the threat before it spreads. Read the documentation at binaryalert.io! Links Announcement Post Documentation Slack (unofficial)

Malware Analysis
Free
awss3yarafile-analysisincident-response

