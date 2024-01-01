AWS IR Logo

AWS IR is a Python installable command line utility designed for the mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services. It provides a quickstart guide, installation instructions via pip, and optional arguments for incident response, including processing host and key-based incursions without delay or error.

