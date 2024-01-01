OCyara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The OCyara module performs OCR (Optical Character Recognition) on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules. OCyara also can process images embedded in PDF files. Installation Operating System Requirements Python 3.5+ Debian-based Linux distros are currently the only supported operating systems. Installation has only been tested on Kali Rolling and Ubuntu 16.10. (Other Debian-based distros may work as well, but may require manual compilation of Tesseract and/or Leptonica to get support for all image types. GIF, and TIFF library support seems to be troublesome with some Ubuntu LTS installations.) Tesseract OCR API To install Tesseract: apt-get update Install python3 header files: apt-get install python3-dev Install Tesseract and its required libraries: apt-get install tesseract-ocr libtesseract-dev libleptonica-dev libpng12-dev libjpeg62-dev libtiff5-dev zlib1g-dev Install Procedure The easiest way to install OCyara is through the use of pip: Ensure all the Operating System Requirements listed above have been met Run pip install cython (has to be installed separate like this due to tesserocr