Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
CFR is a Java decompiler that can decompile modern Java features up to Java 14, written entirely in Java 6, making it compatible across different Java versions. It can also decompile class files from other JVM languages back into Java. To use, run the specific version jar with the class name(s) you want to decompile or provide a jar path to decompile the entire jar and add --outputdir /tmp/putithere to emit files.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
Original SmaliHook Java source for Android cracking and reversing.
A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.
A tool for injecting and loading executables with a focus on stealth techniques.
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.