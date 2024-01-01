Yara Scanner Logo

A wrapper around the yara-python project that provides change tracking of yara files, directories, or git repositories, file and data scanning with meta data filtering, distributed scanning processes for multi-core systems, and a command line interface. Python examples include loading a single yara file and scanning data.

