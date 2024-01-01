FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics by processing the file with a sliding window to extract sequences of varying lengths, presenting the most frequent sequences in a table with details like length, occurrences, sequence, and entropy. It also generates an experimental YARA rule by calculating a score based on the length and occurrences of sequences, processing each sequence to detect interesting ones using a list of keywords, and calculating Levenshtein distance to skip irrelevant sequences.
FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.