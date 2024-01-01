Fnord 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics by processing the file with a sliding window to extract sequences of varying lengths, presenting the most frequent sequences in a table with details like length, occurrences, sequence, and entropy. It also generates an experimental YARA rule by calculating a score based on the length and occurrences of sequences, processing each sequence to detect interesting ones using a list of keywords, and calculating Levenshtein distance to skip irrelevant sequences.