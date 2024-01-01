A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.
statiStrings is a strings statistics calculator for YARA rules that aids malware research by finding common and unique strings within malware samples, common strings within clean files, and saving time by automatically identifying common characteristics of malware samples. This tool helps in writing precise YARA rules for malware detection and hunting based on custom databases of malicious and clean files.
A program to manage yara ruleset in a database with support for different databases and configuration options.
Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.
A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.
Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.