statiStrings 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

statiStrings is a strings statistics calculator for YARA rules that aids malware research by finding common and unique strings within malware samples, common strings within clean files, and saving time by automatically identifying common characteristics of malware samples. This tool helps in writing precise YARA rules for malware detection and hunting based on custom databases of malicious and clean files.