A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.
Belkasoft X Forensic is an end-to-end DFIR solution that boosts cyber incident response, eDiscovery, and forensics capacity for businesses, law enforcement, and academia. It includes products like Belkasoft X Corporate for corporate customers, Belkasoft Remote Acquisition for remote data acquisition, Belkasoft Incident Investigations for identifying attack vectors, Belkasoft Triage for effective triage analysis, and Belkasoft Live RAM Capturer for extracting volatile memory contents.
A tool for discovering, analyzing, and remedying sensitive data
A digital forensics tool that provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats.
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
A python module for orchestrating content acquisitions and analysis via Amazon SSM.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.