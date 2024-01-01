Belkasoft X Forensic 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Belkasoft X Forensic is an end-to-end DFIR solution that boosts cyber incident response, eDiscovery, and forensics capacity for businesses, law enforcement, and academia. It includes products like Belkasoft X Corporate for corporate customers, Belkasoft Remote Acquisition for remote data acquisition, Belkasoft Incident Investigations for identifying attack vectors, Belkasoft Triage for effective triage analysis, and Belkasoft Live RAM Capturer for extracting volatile memory contents.