Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator

Automated web application testing tool
Revelo is an experimental tool designed to assist in analyzing obfuscated Javascript code, particularly those that redirect browsers to malicious URLs. It works by writing the Javascript with user-based modifications to an HTML file, opening it inside the tool, and extracting deobfuscated elements using the Internet Explorer engine. While it includes some protections, caution is advised as it may execute harmful code.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.