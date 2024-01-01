Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Revelo is an experimental tool designed to assist in analyzing obfuscated Javascript code, particularly those that redirect browsers to malicious URLs. It works by writing the Javascript with user-based modifications to an HTML file, opening it inside the tool, and extracting deobfuscated elements using the Internet Explorer engine. While it includes some protections, caution is advised as it may execute harmful code.