Ransomware preparedness & response service with playbooks and negotiation

GroupSense Ransomware Readiness (R3S) is a ransomware preparedness and response service designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to ransomware attacks. The solution provides organizations with customized ransomware response playbooks that integrate technical workflows with executive decision-making processes, cyber insurance considerations, legal counsel, and public relations aspects. The service includes executive strategy sessions to align leadership on ransomware response approaches. Organizations receive 24/7 on-call incident support for immediate assistance during ransomware events. The solution offers cryptocurrency settlement capabilities to facilitate ransom payments when necessary. R3S incorporates tabletop exercises to test and validate response procedures with organizational stakeholders. The service provides ongoing playbook maintenance and updates as the business environment evolves. GroupSense leverages experience from frontline ransomware negotiations and recovery operations with organizations of various sizes. The solution is positioned as part of GroupSense's broader digital risk protection portfolio, which includes dark web monitoring, breach monitoring, third-party risk assessment, and VIP monitoring capabilities. The service aims to ensure organizations can respond quickly and decisively when facing ransomware incidents.

GroupSense Ransomware Readiness is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Digital Risk Protection, Incident Response, Managed Security Service Provider.

