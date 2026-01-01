GroupSense Ransomware Readiness
Ransomware preparedness & response service with playbooks and negotiation
GroupSense Ransomware Readiness
Ransomware preparedness & response service with playbooks and negotiation
GroupSense Ransomware Readiness Description
GroupSense Ransomware Readiness (R3S) is a ransomware preparedness and response service designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to ransomware attacks. The solution provides organizations with customized ransomware response playbooks that integrate technical workflows with executive decision-making processes, cyber insurance considerations, legal counsel, and public relations aspects. The service includes executive strategy sessions to align leadership on ransomware response approaches. Organizations receive 24/7 on-call incident support for immediate assistance during ransomware events. The solution offers cryptocurrency settlement capabilities to facilitate ransom payments when necessary. R3S incorporates tabletop exercises to test and validate response procedures with organizational stakeholders. The service provides ongoing playbook maintenance and updates as the business environment evolves. GroupSense leverages experience from frontline ransomware negotiations and recovery operations with organizations of various sizes. The solution is positioned as part of GroupSense's broader digital risk protection portfolio, which includes dark web monitoring, breach monitoring, third-party risk assessment, and VIP monitoring capabilities. The service aims to ensure organizations can respond quickly and decisively when facing ransomware incidents.
GroupSense Ransomware Readiness FAQ
Common questions about GroupSense Ransomware Readiness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GroupSense Ransomware Readiness is Ransomware preparedness & response service with playbooks and negotiation developed by GroupSense. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Digital Risk Protection, Incident Response, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership