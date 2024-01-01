Plaso 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Plaso Langar Að Safna Öllu, or super timeline all the things, is a Python-based engine used by several tools for automatic creation of timelines. These timelines support digital forensic investigators/analysts, to correlate the large amount of information found in logs and other files found on an average computer. The initial purpose of Plaso was to collect all timestamped events of interest on a computer system and have them aggregated in a single place for computer forensic analysis (aka Super Timeline). However Plaso has become a framework that supports: adding new parsers or parsing plug-ins; adding new analysis plug-ins; writing one-off scripts to automate repetitive tasks in computer forensic analysis or equivalent. And is moving to support: adding new general purpose parses/plugins that may not have timestamps associated to them; adding more analysis context; tagging events; allowing more targeted approach to the collection/parsing.