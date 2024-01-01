A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.
Plaso Langar Að Safna Öllu, or super timeline all the things, is a Python-based engine used by several tools for automatic creation of timelines. These timelines support digital forensic investigators/analysts, to correlate the large amount of information found in logs and other files found on an average computer. The initial purpose of Plaso was to collect all timestamped events of interest on a computer system and have them aggregated in a single place for computer forensic analysis (aka Super Timeline). However Plaso has become a framework that supports: adding new parsers or parsing plug-ins; adding new analysis plug-ins; writing one-off scripts to automate repetitive tasks in computer forensic analysis or equivalent. And is moving to support: adding new general purpose parses/plugins that may not have timestamps associated to them; adding more analysis context; tagging events; allowing more targeted approach to the collection/parsing.
A library to access the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) Database File (EDB) format used in various Windows applications.
Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.