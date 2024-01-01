Kaitai Struct 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Kaitai Struct is a declarative language used for describing various binary data structures laid out in files or in memory, such as binary file formats and network stream packet formats. The main idea is to describe a format once in Kaitai Struct language and then compile it into source files in supported programming languages, generating parsers that provide easy access to the data in a comprehensible API.