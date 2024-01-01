A Linux process injection tool that injects shellcode into a running process
Kaitai Struct is a declarative language used for describing various binary data structures laid out in files or in memory, such as binary file formats and network stream packet formats. The main idea is to describe a format once in Kaitai Struct language and then compile it into source files in supported programming languages, generating parsers that provide easy access to the data in a comprehensible API.
A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.
A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities
A simple framework for extracting actionable data from Android malware
A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.