LORG Logo

LORG

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

LORG is a tool designed for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, utilizing state-of-the-art approaches like signature-based, statistical, and machine learning techniques to detect attacks against web applications within HTTP traffic logs. It groups detected incidents into sessions, classifies them as 'hand-crafted' or automated, performs geotargeting and DNSBL lookups, and quantifies attacks based on anomalies in HTTP responses.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection

ALTERNATIVES