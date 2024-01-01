A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
LORG is a tool designed for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, utilizing state-of-the-art approaches like signature-based, statistical, and machine learning techniques to detect attacks against web applications within HTTP traffic logs. It groups detected incidents into sessions, classifies them as 'hand-crafted' or automated, performs geotargeting and DNSBL lookups, and quantifies attacks based on anomalies in HTTP responses.
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.
A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.
SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.
AlienVault OSSIM provides an all-in-one security management solution with asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, and SIEM capabilities.