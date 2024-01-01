LORG 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

LORG is a tool designed for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, utilizing state-of-the-art approaches like signature-based, statistical, and machine learning techniques to detect attacks against web applications within HTTP traffic logs. It groups detected incidents into sessions, classifies them as 'hand-crafted' or automated, performs geotargeting and DNSBL lookups, and quantifies attacks based on anomalies in HTTP responses.