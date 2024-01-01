Wombat Forensics 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Wombat Forensics is a new Forensic Analysis tool built entirely in C and C++. The GUI is built using the FOX-Toolkit, designed to be user-friendly, fast, and maintain GUI responsiveness. It aims to address issues found in other forensic tools like AD Lab, X-Ways, Encase, Axiom, and Autopsy. Current features include tagging files and generating preview reports.