FIR (Fast Incident Response) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FIR (Fast Incident Response) is a cybersecurity incident management platform designed with agility and speed in mind. It allows for easy creation, tracking, and reporting of cybersecurity incidents. FIR is tailored for CSIRTs, CERTs, SOCs, and anyone needing to track cybersecurity incidents. It is written in Python using Django, and utilizes Bootstrap for the frontend.