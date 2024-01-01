Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
FIR (Fast Incident Response) is a cybersecurity incident management platform designed with agility and speed in mind. It allows for easy creation, tracking, and reporting of cybersecurity incidents. FIR is tailored for CSIRTs, CERTs, SOCs, and anyone needing to track cybersecurity incidents. It is written in Python using Django, and utilizes Bootstrap for the frontend.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.