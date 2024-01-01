Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
tcpick is a textmode sniffer that tracks tcp streams, shows the status, reassembles and saves the data captured in files or displays them in the terminal in different modes (ascii, hex..). It has a color-mode and is useful to get files passively.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
A high-level C++ library for creating and decoding network packets with a Scapy-like interface.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites