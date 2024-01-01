Network metadata capture and analysis tool
Chaosreader is an any-snarf program that processes application protocols (HTTP/FTP/...) from tcpdump or snoop files and stores session and file data. It supports various protocols and file transfers including telnet sessions, FTP files, HTTP transfers (HTML, GIF, JPEG, ...), SMTP emails, X11 sessions, VNC sessions, etc. Chaosreader creates a html index file that links to all the session details and provides replay programs for telnet, rlogin, IRC sessions, image reports, and HTTP GET/POST content reports.
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces