Chaosreader is an any-snarf program that processes application protocols (HTTP/FTP/...) from tcpdump or snoop files and stores session and file data. It supports various protocols and file transfers including telnet sessions, FTP files, HTTP transfers (HTML, GIF, JPEG, ...), SMTP emails, X11 sessions, VNC sessions, etc. Chaosreader creates a html index file that links to all the session details and provides replay programs for telnet, rlogin, IRC sessions, image reports, and HTTP GET/POST content reports.