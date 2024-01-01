Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.
YaraSharp is a C# wrapper around the Yara pattern matching library, allowing users to utilize signatures from Loki or Yara. The Nuget package is available for easy integration. Users can compile YARA rules, scan files for matches, and retrieve errors and warnings.
Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with multiple query functions.
API for querying domain security information, categorization, and related data.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.