YaraSharp is a C# wrapper around the Yara pattern matching library, allowing users to utilize signatures from Loki or Yara. The Nuget package is available for easy integration. Users can compile YARA rules, scan files for matches, and retrieve errors and warnings.

Threat Management
Free
yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp

