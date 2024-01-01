dcfldd 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

dcfldd is a modified version of GNU dd with added features such as hashing, fast disk wiping, and status output. Originally created by Nicholas Harbour from the DoD Computer Forensics Laboratory (DCFL), it is now maintained by him independently. The latest version can be found on GitHub at https://github.com/adulau/dcfldd/, which includes Debian patches and additional patches from Alexandre Dulaunoy.