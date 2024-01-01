Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.
dcfldd is a modified version of GNU dd with added features such as hashing, fast disk wiping, and status output. Originally created by Nicholas Harbour from the DoD Computer Forensics Laboratory (DCFL), it is now maintained by him independently. The latest version can be found on GitHub at https://github.com/adulau/dcfldd/, which includes Debian patches and additional patches from Alexandre Dulaunoy.
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
A free, open source collection of tools for forensic artifact and image analysis.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.