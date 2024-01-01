dcfldd Logo

dcfldd

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

dcfldd is a modified version of GNU dd with added features such as hashing, fast disk wiping, and status output. Originally created by Nicholas Harbour from the DoD Computer Forensics Laboratory (DCFL), it is now maintained by him independently. The latest version can be found on GitHub at https://github.com/adulau/dcfldd/, which includes Debian patches and additional patches from Alexandre Dulaunoy.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensicsfile-analysishashing

ALTERNATIVES