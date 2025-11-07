Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform
Malware analysis platform for detecting and analyzing threats via sandbox
Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform
Malware analysis platform for detecting and analyzing threats via sandbox
Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform Description
Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform (SMAP) is a malware analysis solution that provides multi-stage threat detection and analysis capabilities. The platform performs preliminary analysis using machine learning models and telemetry data, followed by dynamic analysis in a secure sandbox environment where malware is executed to observe real-time behavior. Manual analysis by threat researchers is available for reverse engineering complex threats. The platform maintains a repository of 2 billion classified files and processes approximately 1 million new samples daily. It identifies various malware types including viruses, ransomware, spyware, and trojans. Static scanning inspects code structure, metadata, and file properties without execution. SMAP extracts indicators of compromise (IOCs) and maps attacker behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform includes URL and IP reputation checking capabilities and offers advanced search functionality using hash values, static data, or content-based filters. The solution is available in both on-premise and SaaS deployment models. Analysis results can be exported in PDF or JSON formats. The platform provides API integration capabilities for connecting with other security tools. Seqrite Labs supports the platform with access to a 100TB data lake used for machine learning training and analytics, processing 500GB of new security telemetry daily.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.