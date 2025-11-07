Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform Logo

Seqrite Malware Analysis Platform (SMAP) is a malware analysis solution that provides multi-stage threat detection and analysis capabilities. The platform performs preliminary analysis using machine learning models and telemetry data, followed by dynamic analysis in a secure sandbox environment where malware is executed to observe real-time behavior. Manual analysis by threat researchers is available for reverse engineering complex threats. The platform maintains a repository of 2 billion classified files and processes approximately 1 million new samples daily. It identifies various malware types including viruses, ransomware, spyware, and trojans. Static scanning inspects code structure, metadata, and file properties without execution. SMAP extracts indicators of compromise (IOCs) and maps attacker behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform includes URL and IP reputation checking capabilities and offers advanced search functionality using hash values, static data, or content-based filters. The solution is available in both on-premise and SaaS deployment models. Analysis results can be exported in PDF or JSON formats. The platform provides API integration capabilities for connecting with other security tools. Seqrite Labs supports the platform with access to a 100TB data lake used for machine learning training and analytics, processing 500GB of new security telemetry daily.

