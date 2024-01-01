Tags in this Category

Vectra AI 0 ( 0 ) Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments. Threat Management Commercial aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack

Scout Insight 0 ( 0 ) Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats. Threat Management Commercial threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response

AttackIQ 0 ( 0 ) Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels. Threat Management Commercial mitre-attack

gaussrf 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters. Threat Management Free ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence

vt-url 0 ( 0 ) VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk

Dorothy 0 ( 0 ) Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics. Threat Management Free security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules

CrowdFMS 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration. Threat Management Free virus-totalyaraautomation

SSLBL - SSL Blacklist 0 ( 0 ) A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication. Threat Management Free sslbotnetc2ja3

ONYPHE 0 ( 0 ) ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks. Threat Management Free asset-inventorycyber-defensednsdomain-name

URLhaus 0 ( 0 ) A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks. Threat Management Free malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing

Harbinger 0 ( 0 ) A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-analysis

Malstrom 0 ( 0 ) Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage. Threat Management Free forensic-artifactsyara-rules

FraudGuard 0 ( 0 ) FraudGuard is a service that provides real-time internet traffic analysis and IP tracking to help validate usage and prevent fraud. Threat Management Free fraud-detectionhoneypotapi-integration