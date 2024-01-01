Threat Management

aiapi-integrationaptasset-inventoryattack-simulationautomationbotnetc2code-analysiscollaborationcommand-and-controlcommunity-drivencyber-defensecyber-threatscybersecuritydata-visualizationdetection-rulesdnsdomain-namefile-analysisfile-scanningforensic-artifactsfraud-detectionhashinghoneypothpfeedsimage-processingincident-responseinfoseciocja3linuxmachine-learningmalwaremalware-detectionmitre-attackpe-filephishingransomwarerulerulessecurity-auditsecurity-information-sharingsecurity-researchsecurity-rulessecurity-threatssecurity-toolssplunksslssrfthreat-detectionthreat-intelligenceurl-filteringurl-scanningvirus-totalwindowsyarayara-rules

Vectra AI Logo

Vectra AI

Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.

Threat Management
Commercial
aimachine-learningthreat-detectionmitre-attack
Scout Insight Logo

Scout Insight

Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligencesecurity-threatsincident-response
AttackIQ Logo

AttackIQ

Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.

Threat Management
Commercial
mitre-attack
gaussrf Logo

gaussrf

A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.

Threat Management
Free
ssrfurl-filteringsecurity-threatsthreat-intelligence
vt-url Logo

vt-url

VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk
Dorothy Logo

Dorothy

Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.

Threat Management
Free
security-auditattack-simulationmitre-attackdetection-rules
yara_rules Logo

yara_rules

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Threat Management
Free
yararulethreat-detectionwindowslinuxransomware
CrowdFMS Logo

CrowdFMS

Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.

Threat Management
Free
virus-totalyaraautomation
AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange Logo

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatssecurity-information-sharingcollaborationcybersecurity
VT Code Similarity Yara Generator Logo

VT Code Similarity Yara Generator

Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.

Threat Management
Free
aptcode-analysisfile-analysismalware-detectionpe-filevirus-total
SSLBL - SSL Blacklist Logo

SSLBL - SSL Blacklist

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

Threat Management
Free
sslbotnetc2ja3
ONYPHE Logo

ONYPHE

ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.

Threat Management
Free
asset-inventorycyber-defensednsdomain-name
URLhaus Logo

URLhaus

A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing
Harbinger Logo

Harbinger

A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencefile-analysis
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) Logo

Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.

Threat Management
Free
splunkhpfeedsdata-visualizationcybersecurity
Malstrom Logo

Malstrom

Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.

Threat Management
Free
forensic-artifactsyara-rules
FraudGuard Logo

FraudGuard

FraudGuard is a service that provides real-time internet traffic analysis and IP tracking to help validate usage and prevent fraud.

Threat Management
Free
fraud-detectionhoneypotapi-integration
Malware Patrol Logo

Malware Patrol

Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.

Threat Management
Commercial
threat-intelligenceiocmalwareransomwarephishingcommand-and-control
Private Yara Rules Repository Logo

Private Yara Rules Repository

A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.

Threat Management
Free
yararulesmalware-detectionsecurity-rulesthreat-intelligence
Project Honey Pot Logo

Project Honey Pot

The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse

Threat Management
Free
infoseccybersecurityfraud-detectioncommunity-drivensecurity-research
Meta's ThreatExchange API Projects Logo

Meta's ThreatExchange API Projects

Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.

Threat Management
Free
hashingimage-processing
