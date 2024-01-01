235 tools and resources
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.
VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.
A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.
Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.
A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.
FraudGuard is a service that provides real-time internet traffic analysis and IP tracking to help validate usage and prevent fraud.
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.
The Web's Largest Community Tracking Online Fraud & Abuse
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.