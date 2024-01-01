cabextract 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

cabextract is a free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, also called .CAB files. It supports all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files, and can also look inside other files for embedded cabinets. It can repair some kinds of corrupt cabinet files and has various options for extracting files, including filtering and controlling the output directory. It is distributed under the GNU GPL license and is based on the portable LGPL libmspack library. cabextract is available for various platforms, including Linux, BSD, Mac OS X, and Microsoft Windows. The latest version of cabextract is 1.11, which was released on 24 February 2023. The software has a long history of updates and bug fixes, and has addressed several security vulnerabilities in the past.