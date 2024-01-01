A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.
cabextract is a free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, also called .CAB files. It supports all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files, and can also look inside other files for embedded cabinets. It can repair some kinds of corrupt cabinet files and has various options for extracting files, including filtering and controlling the output directory. It is distributed under the GNU GPL license and is based on the portable LGPL libmspack library. cabextract is available for various platforms, including Linux, BSD, Mac OS X, and Microsoft Windows. The latest version of cabextract is 1.11, which was released on 24 February 2023. The software has a long history of updates and bug fixes, and has addressed several security vulnerabilities in the past.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.