DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.
An extensible network forensic analysis framework that enables rapid development of plugins to support the dissection of network packet captures. Key features include deep packet analysis using specialized plugins, robust stream reassembly, IPv4 and IPv6 support, multiple user-selectable output formats, chainable plugins, parallel processing option, and the ability to create custom output handlers. It also provides guides such as the Dshell User Guide for installation and analysis, and the Dshell Developer Guide for plugin development. Requirements include Linux (developed on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS), Python 3 (developed with Python 3.8.10), pypacker, pcapy-ng, pyOpenSSL, and MaxMind GeoIP2 for geoip2.
DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.
A community-sourced repository of digital forensic artifacts in YAML format.
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.
Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.