An extensible network forensic analysis framework that enables rapid development of plugins to support the dissection of network packet captures. Key features include deep packet analysis using specialized plugins, robust stream reassembly, IPv4 and IPv6 support, multiple user-selectable output formats, chainable plugins, parallel processing option, and the ability to create custom output handlers. It also provides guides such as the Dshell User Guide for installation and analysis, and the Dshell Developer Guide for plugin development. Requirements include Linux (developed on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS), Python 3 (developed with Python 3.8.10), pypacker, pcapy-ng, pyOpenSSL, and MaxMind GeoIP2 for geoip2.