TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Description

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform provides security testing and protection for generative and agentic AI systems. The platform combines automated red-teaming capabilities with adaptive guardrails and compliance reporting. The red-teaming component runs automated security challenges using curated datasets, synthetic adversaries, and custom incident scenarios to identify vulnerabilities in AI workflows. Results from these tests can be converted into guardrails. The guardrail system offers inline protection with configurable scanner presets, policy-aware routing, and tool gates. Scanners can detect injection attacks, data leakage, bias, and safety issues. Guardrails can be customized by tenant, geography, or sensitivity level, with options to redact, cite, summarize, or block content based on policy decisions. The platform includes telemetry and decision trail logging designed for audit requirements including SOC 2, NIST AI RMF, and EU AI Act. Evidence packs can be generated with mapped controls and lineage documentation. Integration options include API, webhooks, and low-code nodes for connecting to CI/CD pipelines, agent orchestrators, and workflow tools. The platform supports deployment with customer-managed keys and VPC options. The system monitors attack findings, guardrail status, and compliance readiness through a unified dashboard. Guardrails update continuously based on emerging threats and policy changes.