TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Description
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform provides security testing and protection for generative and agentic AI systems. The platform combines automated red-teaming capabilities with adaptive guardrails and compliance reporting. The red-teaming component runs automated security challenges using curated datasets, synthetic adversaries, and custom incident scenarios to identify vulnerabilities in AI workflows. Results from these tests can be converted into guardrails. The guardrail system offers inline protection with configurable scanner presets, policy-aware routing, and tool gates. Scanners can detect injection attacks, data leakage, bias, and safety issues. Guardrails can be customized by tenant, geography, or sensitivity level, with options to redact, cite, summarize, or block content based on policy decisions. The platform includes telemetry and decision trail logging designed for audit requirements including SOC 2, NIST AI RMF, and EU AI Act. Evidence packs can be generated with mapped controls and lineage documentation. Integration options include API, webhooks, and low-code nodes for connecting to CI/CD pipelines, agent orchestrators, and workflow tools. The platform supports deployment with customer-managed keys and VPC options. The system monitors attack findings, guardrail status, and compliance readiness through a unified dashboard. Guardrails update continuously based on emerging threats and policy changes.
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform FAQ
Common questions about TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform is AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance developed by TestSavant. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership