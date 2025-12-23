TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
2
5

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Description

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform provides security testing and protection for generative and agentic AI systems. The platform combines automated red-teaming capabilities with adaptive guardrails and compliance reporting. The red-teaming component runs automated security challenges using curated datasets, synthetic adversaries, and custom incident scenarios to identify vulnerabilities in AI workflows. Results from these tests can be converted into guardrails. The guardrail system offers inline protection with configurable scanner presets, policy-aware routing, and tool gates. Scanners can detect injection attacks, data leakage, bias, and safety issues. Guardrails can be customized by tenant, geography, or sensitivity level, with options to redact, cite, summarize, or block content based on policy decisions. The platform includes telemetry and decision trail logging designed for audit requirements including SOC 2, NIST AI RMF, and EU AI Act. Evidence packs can be generated with mapped controls and lineage documentation. Integration options include API, webhooks, and low-code nodes for connecting to CI/CD pipelines, agent orchestrators, and workflow tools. The platform supports deployment with customer-managed keys and VPC options. The system monitors attack findings, guardrail status, and compliance readiness through a unified dashboard. Guardrails update continuously based on emerging threats and policy changes.

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform FAQ

Common questions about TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform is AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance developed by TestSavant. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →