CyberCPR is an incident response and case management solution that provides a secure platform for creating, managing, and tracking incidents. It offers features such as incident wizard, playbooks, task allocation, evidence management, and reporting. The platform is designed to help organizations respond to incidents efficiently and effectively.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecase-managementsecurity-incident-responseincident-trackingplaybooks

