Skyhook facilitates obfuscated HTTP file transfers to bypass IDS detections, enhancing secure data exchange.
OfficePurge is a tool designed to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, helping to prevent malware infections and data breaches. It can detect and remove malicious content, such as macros, embedded files, and OLE objects, from Office files. The tool is particularly useful for incident responders, security analysts, and digital forensic investigators who need to analyze and remediate malicious Office documents. OfficePurge is developed by Mandiant, a leading cybersecurity company, and is available as an open-source tool under the Apache-2.0 license.
Using Apache mod_rewrite rules to rewrite incident responder or security appliance requests to an innocuous website or the target's real website.
A blog post about bypassing AppLocker using PowerShell diagnostic scripts
A credit card/magstripe spoofer that can emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card wirelessly.
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure