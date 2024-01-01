OfficePurge 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OfficePurge is a tool designed to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, helping to prevent malware infections and data breaches. It can detect and remove malicious content, such as macros, embedded files, and OLE objects, from Office files. The tool is particularly useful for incident responders, security analysts, and digital forensic investigators who need to analyze and remediate malicious Office documents. OfficePurge is developed by Mandiant, a leading cybersecurity company, and is available as an open-source tool under the Apache-2.0 license.