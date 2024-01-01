Cloud Forensics Utils

A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
This repository contains some tools to be used by forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms. Currently, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services are supported. It consists of one module called libcloudforensics which implements functions that can be desirable in the context of incident response in a cloud environment, as well as a CLI wrapper tool for these functions. Documentation can be found on the ReadTheDocs page. Quick access: Installation User Manual How to contribute
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3
Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.