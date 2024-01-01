Cloud Forensics Utils 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains some tools to be used by forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms. Currently, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services are supported. It consists of one module called libcloudforensics which implements functions that can be desirable in the context of incident response in a cloud environment, as well as a CLI wrapper tool for these functions. Documentation can be found on the ReadTheDocs page. Quick access: Installation User Manual How to contribute