Android Malware Sandbox

This project provides a simple, configurable, and modulable sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware. Demo Installation: First, you'll need to install Android-Studio or something that can launch AVD. Then, you'll need to create the AVD you want to run the samples. Next, you'll need to install dependencies: python3 -m venv env source env/bin/activate apt install -y liblzma-dev pip install -r requirements.txt pip install frida-push npm install npm install -g frida-compile Then, you'll need to configure config.ini: Change adb_path and emulator_path with the path of your binaries. Next, you'll need to configure the emulator in config.ini: [EMULATOR] vm_name = Nexus_5X_API_28 snapshot_name = use_snapshot = no show_window = yes wipe_data = yes Change the output database file. There are many more options in the config file, feel free to change them. All is set up, you can now launch your analysis by using: python main.py <path-to-apks> To customize run, change settings in config.ini. Reporting: Once