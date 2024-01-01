Android Malware Sandbox

A Burp extension to check JWT tokens for potential weaknesses
This project provides a simple, configurable, and modulable sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware. Demo Installation: First, you'll need to install Android-Studio or something that can launch AVD. Then, you'll need to create the AVD you want to run the samples. Next, you'll need to install dependencies: python3 -m venv env source env/bin/activate apt install -y liblzma-dev pip install -r requirements.txt pip install frida-push npm install npm install -g frida-compile Then, you'll need to configure config.ini: Change adb_path and emulator_path with the path of your binaries. Next, you'll need to configure the emulator in config.ini: [EMULATOR] vm_name = Nexus_5X_API_28 snapshot_name = use_snapshot = no show_window = yes wipe_data = yes Change the output database file. There are many more options in the config file, feel free to change them. All is set up, you can now launch your analysis by using: python main.py <path-to-apks> To customize run, change settings in config.ini. Reporting: Once
Interactive malware hunting service with live access to the heart of an incident.
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.