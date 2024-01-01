xortool.py

BleachBit cleans files to free disk space and maintain privacy with various options and command line interface support.
A tool to do some xor analysis: guess the key length (based on count of equal chars) guess the key (base on knowledge of most frequent char). xortool is now only running on Python 3. The old Python 2 version is accessible at the py2 branch. The pip package has been updated. Installation: $ pip3 install xortool. For development or building this repository, poetry is needed. poetry build pip install dist/xortool*.whl. Usage: xortool A tool to do some xor analysis: - guess the key length (based on count of equal chars) - guess the key (base on knowledge of most frequent char).
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Secure file erasing utility for Mac OS X
Audio file steganography tool
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.