xortool.py

A tool to do some xor analysis: guess the key length (based on count of equal chars) guess the key (base on knowledge of most frequent char). xortool is now only running on Python 3. The old Python 2 version is accessible at the py2 branch. The pip package has been updated. Installation: $ pip3 install xortool. For development or building this repository, poetry is needed. poetry build pip install dist/xortool*.whl. Usage: xortool A tool to do some xor analysis: - guess the key length (based on count of equal chars) - guess the key (base on knowledge of most frequent char).