Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files. This mode provides syntax highlighting, indentation, and other features for editing Yara rules. How to use YARA Language Server: 1. Install the `yls` from https://github.com/avast/yls 2. Run `pip install -U yls-yara` to install the YARA Language Server. 3. Set up a custom language server in the `init.el` file. Example setup: (with-eval-after-load 'lsp-mode (add-to-list 'lsp-language-id-configuration '(yara-mode . "yara")) (lsp-register-client (make-lsp-client :new-connection (lsp-stdio-connection "yls") :activation-fn (lsp-activate-on "yara") :server-id 'yls)))

