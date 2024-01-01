Yara Mode for GNU Emacs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files. This mode provides syntax highlighting, indentation, and other features for editing Yara rules. How to use YARA Language Server: 1. Install the `yls` from https://github.com/avast/yls 2. Run `pip install -U yls-yara` to install the YARA Language Server. 3. Set up a custom language server in the `init.el` file. Example setup: (with-eval-after-load 'lsp-mode (add-to-list 'lsp-language-id-configuration '(yara-mode . "yara")) (lsp-register-client (make-lsp-client :new-connection (lsp-stdio-connection "yls") :activation-fn (lsp-activate-on "yara") :server-id 'yls)))