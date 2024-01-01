Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.
Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files. This mode provides syntax highlighting, indentation, and other features for editing Yara rules. How to use YARA Language Server: 1. Install the `yls` from https://github.com/avast/yls 2. Run `pip install -U yls-yara` to install the YARA Language Server. 3. Set up a custom language server in the `init.el` file. Example setup: (with-eval-after-load 'lsp-mode (add-to-list 'lsp-language-id-configuration '(yara-mode . "yara")) (lsp-register-client (make-lsp-client :new-connection (lsp-stdio-connection "yls") :activation-fn (lsp-activate-on "yara") :server-id 'yls)))
Tplmap is a tool for detecting and exploiting server-side template injection vulnerabilities.
A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.
Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32
RABCDAsm is a collection of utilities for ActionScript 3 assembly/disassembly and SWF file manipulation.
A Burp intruder extender for automating and validating XSS vulnerabilities