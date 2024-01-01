A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
Incident Response Triage is a scripted collection tool that automatically runs as an administrator in Windows versions, except WinXP, to gather system information valuable to a Forensic Analyst. It collects system information, network information, registry hives, disk information, and dumps memory, providing fast forensics in situations where a full disk image is not feasible.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
A Mac OS X computer forensics tool for analyzing system artifacts, user files, and logs with reputation verification and log aggregation capabilities.