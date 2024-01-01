IRTriage 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Incident Response Triage is a scripted collection tool that automatically runs as an administrator in Windows versions, except WinXP, to gather system information valuable to a Forensic Analyst. It collects system information, network information, registry hives, disk information, and dumps memory, providing fast forensics in situations where a full disk image is not feasible.