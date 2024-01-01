YARI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YARI - YARA Interactive Interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust. Debugger directly calls libyara avoiding emulation to get the most accurate results. 🚀 Features: Call functions from modules Get the value of module constants Evaluate complex expressions Check the matches of strings Support for external variables Integration with YARA Language Server For more information, check out: Blog post Wiki Installation To setup your environment please follow instructions from the YLS wiki. Interactive shell Binary accepts the same arguments as original yara binary. λ yari /bin/sh >> elf.number_of_sections Integer(26) >> License Copyright (c) 2022 Avast Software, licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more details. YARI and its related projects uses third-party libraries or other resources listed, along with their licenses, in the yari-sys/LICENSE-THIRD-PARTY file. This product includes software developed by the OpenSSL Project for use in the OpenSSL Toolkit. (http://www.openssl.org/)