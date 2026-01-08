CatchProbe CrimeGround
Investigation and case management system for cybersecurity incidents
CatchProbe CrimeGround Description
CrimeGround is an investigation and case management system designed for cybersecurity operations. The platform ingests data from multiple sources including DarkMap, LeakMap, and SmartDeceptive modules within the CatchProbe ecosystem. The system provides a centralized search capability that queries across all integrated modules simultaneously. CrimeGround correlates collected data and maintains a repository of created content that can be restored and edited as investigations progress. Analysts use the platform to create investigation association maps that visualize connections between key data points. This mapping functionality helps identify relationships and patterns within the collected intelligence data. The platform is positioned as part of CatchProbe's Digital Crime Suite and supports various use cases including law enforcement, national security, counter-terrorism, and corporate security operations across multiple industries including finance, telecommunications, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors.
CatchProbe CrimeGround is Investigation and case management system for cybersecurity incidents developed by CatchProbe. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Case Management, Centralized Management, Digital Forensics.
