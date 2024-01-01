Hybrid-Analysis 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Falcon Sandbox is a high-end malware analysis framework that provides in-depth static and dynamic analysis of files. It offers a wide range of features, including hybrid analysis, behavior indicators, and integrations with various security tools. The platform supports various file formats and provides detailed reports on malware analysis. The service offers a free malware analysis service for the community, allowing users to submit files for analysis. It also provides a webservice for incident response, forensics, and enterprise self-service portal. Falcon Sandbox is used by various organizations, including SOCs, CERTs, DFIR teams, IT-security forensic labs, researchers, and threat intelligence service providers.