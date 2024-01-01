A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms including hardware, system firmware (BIOS/UEFI), and platform components. It includes a security test suite, tools for accessing various low level interfaces, and forensic capabilities. It can be run on Windows, Linux, Mac OS X and UEFI shell. Instructions for installing and using CHIPSEC can be found in the manual. NOTE: This software is for security testing purposes. Use at your own risk. Read WARNING.txt before using. First version of CHIPSEC was released in March 2014: Announcement at CanSecWest 2014 Recent presentation on how to use CHIPSEC to find vulnerabilities in firmware, hypervisors and hardware configuration, explore low level system assets and even detect firmware implants: Exploring Your System Deeper Release Convention CHIPSEC uses a major.minor.patch release version number Changes to the arguments or calling conventions will be held for a minor version update Projects That Include CHIPSEC ArchStrike BlackArch Linux Linux UEFI Validation (LUV) (Archived) Contact Us For any questions or suggestions please contact us at: chipsec@intel.com Discord: CHIPSEC
MARA is a Mobile Application Reverse engineering and Analysis Framework with various features for testing mobile applications against OWASP mobile security threats.
Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.
A tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs.
A tool for quantitative risk analysis of Android applications using machine learning techniques.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.