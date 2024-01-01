PacketQ Logo

PacketQ is a command line tool that allows users to run SQL queries directly on PCAP files, with output options including JSON, CSV, and XML. It features a simplistic web-server for remote file inspection and offers super-fast native decoding of PCAP files, extensible protocol decoding, support for grouping, sorting, counting, and other SQL functions, and a built-in DNS resolver function.

