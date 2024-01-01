A Python library for working with network protocols
PacketQ is a command line tool that allows users to run SQL queries directly on PCAP files, with output options including JSON, CSV, and XML. It features a simplistic web-server for remote file inspection and offers super-fast native decoding of PCAP files, extensible protocol decoding, support for grouping, sorting, counting, and other SQL functions, and a built-in DNS resolver function.
A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.
A tool for domain recognition and subdomain monitoring
Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.