PacketQ is a command line tool that allows users to run SQL queries directly on PCAP files, with output options including JSON, CSV, and XML. It features a simplistic web-server for remote file inspection and offers super-fast native decoding of PCAP files, extensible protocol decoding, support for grouping, sorting, counting, and other SQL functions, and a built-in DNS resolver function.