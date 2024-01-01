Generate comprehensive reports about Windows systems with detailed system, security, networking, and USB information.
XMLStarlet is a powerful command line toolkit for processing XML files, allowing users to query, modify, and validate XML documents directly from the command line.
Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
Modern digital forensics and incident response platform with comprehensive tools.
Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.