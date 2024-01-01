File Scanning Framework (FSF) v1.1 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

What is the 'file scanning framework'? Network defenders should be empowered to drive capabilities forward how they see fit. This is the philosophy upon which, FSF was designed. FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution. FSF enables analysts to extend the utility of the Yara signatures they write and define actionable intelligence within a file. This is accomplished by recursively scanning a file and looking for opportunities to extract file objects using a combination of Yara signatures (to define opportunities) and programmable logic (to define what to do with the opportunity). The framework allows you to build out your intelligence capability by empowering you to apply observations wrought out of the analytical process… Okay that’s a mouthful – but think about it – if you see that some pattern (maybe a string or a byte sequence) that represents some concept or behavior; through the use of the framework, you are positioned to capture that observation and apply it to certain file types that meet your criteria. The goal being, to help extend the utility for observations from malware analysis and reverse engineering efforts.