Shotgunyara 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shotgunyara is a tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities. It helps in identifying potential malware and detecting unknown threats. This tool is particularly useful for security researchers and incident responders. It can be used to create custom Yara rules for specific strings and their variations, making it easier to detect and analyze malware. Shotgunyara is a powerful tool for identifying and analyzing potential threats in a network or system. It can be used to create custom Yara rules for specific strings and their variations, making it easier to detect and analyze malware. Shotgunyara is a powerful tool for identifying and analyzing potential threats in a network or system.