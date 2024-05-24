Loading...
The highest-rated security solutions chosen by enterprise security teams and professionals.
Browse 125 popular cybersecurity tools tools
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.
A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A newsletter service that tracks and reports weekly changes in detection engineering rules and updates across multiple GitHub repositories.
A newsletter service that tracks and reports weekly changes in detection engineering rules and updates across multiple GitHub repositories.
BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.
Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules
Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules
MCP server enabling AI agents to autonomously run 150+ security tools
MCP server enabling AI agents to autonomously run 150+ security tools
AI agent that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities.
AI agent that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities.
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
Free cyber security training and resources for career development.
SecTemplates provides free security program templates, runbooks, and documentation resources for information security professionals and engineering teams.
SecTemplates provides free security program templates, runbooks, and documentation resources for information security professionals and engineering teams.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems.
OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
Local pentest lab using docker compose to spin up victim and attacker services.
An educational repository providing structured lab materials and scripts for learning container technologies and their internal mechanisms.
An educational repository providing structured lab materials and scripts for learning container technologies and their internal mechanisms.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs