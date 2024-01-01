Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

This report is intended for incident investigation and explains what logs are recorded and what files are created upon execution of tools/commands that are often used in lateral movement. Updated Contents: This report is intended for incident investigation and explains what logs are recorded and what files are created upon execution of tools/commands that are often used in lateral movement. While the previous report mainly focused on investigation on event logs and registry entries, this updated report also covers other types of logs and files that are created during lateral movement. The report includes analysis results of various tools and commands that are likely used by attackers in lateral movement, and provides information on how to identify and analyze these tools and commands. The report is intended for incident responders, security analysts, and other professionals who are involved in incident response and incident investigation.