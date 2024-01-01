usbrip Logo

usbrip is a forensics tool with a command line interface for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. It analyzes Linux log data and can build USB event history tables with details like connected/disconnected date & time, vendor ID, product ID, manufacturer, serial number, and port. It can export data as JSON, generate a list of authorized USB devices, and search for violation events.

