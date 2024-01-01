A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
usbrip is a forensics tool with a command line interface for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. It analyzes Linux log data and can build USB event history tables with details like connected/disconnected date & time, vendor ID, product ID, manufacturer, serial number, and port. It can export data as JSON, generate a list of authorized USB devices, and search for violation events.
A library to access the Windows New Technology File System (NTFS) format with read-only support for NTFS versions 3.0 and 3.1.
Tool for parsing NTFS journal files, $Logfile, and $MFT.
Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.
A script for extracting common Windows artifacts from source images and VSCs with detailed dependencies and usage instructions.
TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.